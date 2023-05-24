Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) were traded, and its beta was -0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.81, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.77M. WVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.12, offering almost -86.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.55% since then. We note from Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.81K.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WVE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Instantly WVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.09 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is -5.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WVE is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -346.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.75 percent over the past six months and at a 35.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 818.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to make $6.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $375k and $285k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,566.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,345.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.80%.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.16% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares, and 70.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.81%. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 101 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.49% of the shares, which is about 17.2 million shares worth $74.48 million.

M28 Capital Management LP, with 7.07% or 6.95 million shares worth $30.09 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.59 million shares worth $17.68 million, making up 3.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $6.21 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.