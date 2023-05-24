vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have been traded, and its beta is -1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.57M. VTVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.40, offering almost -62.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.84% since then. We note from vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.94K.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTVT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Instantly VTVT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.07% year-to-date, but still down -8.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is 18.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 36.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTVT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -365.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -132.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

vTv Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.43 percent over the past six months and at a -42.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9k and $250k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.80%.

VTVT Dividends

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.41% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 4.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.82%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Samsara BioCapital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 1.64 million shares worth $1.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.15% or 0.94 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.