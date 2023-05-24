Urban Outfitters Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of URBN Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 5.35 million shares of the Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.41, and it changed around $3.75 or 14.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.58B. URBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.74, offering almost 2.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.43% since then. We note from Urban Outfitters Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Urban Outfitters Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended URBN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Instantly URBN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.46 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.51% year-to-date, but still up 9.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is 18.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URBN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Urban Outfitters Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.11 percent over the past six months and at a 40.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Urban Outfitters Inc. to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.00%. Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -45.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.50% per year for the next five years.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.33% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, and 74.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.45%. Urban Outfitters Inc. stock is held by 332 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.10% of the shares, which is about 12.13 million shares worth $372.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.44% or 6.89 million shares worth $211.48 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.57 million shares worth $140.25 million, making up 4.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $65.03 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.