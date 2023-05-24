United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 5.69 million shares of the United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.61, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.97B. X currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.55, offering almost -46.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.06% since then. We note from United States Steel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.16 million.

United States Steel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended X as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United States Steel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Instantly X has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.44 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.73% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is -14.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that X is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

United States Steel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.32 percent over the past six months and at a -58.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -38.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect United States Steel Corporation to make $4.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.29 billion and $5.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.40%. United States Steel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -38.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of United States Steel Corporation shares, and 74.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.60%. United States Steel Corporation stock is held by 560 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.68% of the shares, which is about 21.92 million shares worth $572.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.18% or 20.79 million shares worth $542.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 7.3 million shares worth $223.46 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.41 million shares worth around $160.46 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.