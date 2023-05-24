Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.55, and it changed around -$0.26 or -3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.13B. UA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.41, offering almost -74.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.37% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.10 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.57% year-to-date, but still down -4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is -16.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.08 day(s).

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.12%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.76% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 67.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.39%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 446 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 20.76 million shares worth $136.49 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 16.44 million shares worth $108.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.34 million shares worth $41.66 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 6.13 million shares worth around $40.31 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.