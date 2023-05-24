Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRVI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.40, and it changed around $0.12 or 5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.19M. TRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.68, offering almost -95.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.42% since then. We note from Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 122.48K.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRVI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Instantly TRVI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.92 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.35% year-to-date, but still down -6.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) is -13.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRVI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -275.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.15 percent over the past six months and at a 15.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 83.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.53%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.93% of the shares, which is about 11.37 million shares worth $21.04 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with 11.09% or 6.66 million shares worth $12.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $2.03 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.64 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.