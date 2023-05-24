The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NFTG) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around -$0.2 or -20.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.42M. NFTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.15, offering almost -543.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.25% since then. We note from The NFT Gaming Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 87300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 493.87K.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) trade information

Instantly NFTG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.25% year-to-date, but still down -16.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) is -14.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) estimates and forecasts

NFTG Dividends

The NFT Gaming Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.36% of The NFT Gaming Company Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. The NFT Gaming Company Inc. stock is held by 0 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 10852.0 shares worth $14216.0.