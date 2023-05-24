The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 2.2 million shares of the The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.73, and it changed around $0.85 or 17.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $646.45M. RTL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.90, offering almost -37.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.34% since then. We note from The Necessity Retail REIT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 756.31K.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RTL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) trade information

Instantly RTL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.82 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.37% year-to-date, but still up 24.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) is 7.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RTL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) estimates and forecasts

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.39 percent over the past six months and at a -13.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.80%.

RTL Dividends

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.85. It is important to note, however, that the 17.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. shares, and 58.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.21%. The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. stock is held by 349 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.50% of the shares, which is about 19.62 million shares worth $123.22 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.88% or 12.6 million shares worth $79.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 5.94 million shares worth $40.55 million, making up 5.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $23.37 million, which represents about 3.72% of the total shares outstanding.