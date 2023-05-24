Stock Performance And Outlook Of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO)

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around -$0.05 or -10.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.27M. APTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.05, offering almost -144.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43. We note from Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.02K.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APTO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Instantly APTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4990 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.52% year-to-date, but still down -10.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is -11.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APTO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2690.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -597.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.92 percent over the past six months and at a -11.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.80%.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.71% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, and 30.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.17%. Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Drw Securities, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.57% of the shares, which is about 8.89 million shares worth $3.84 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 5.36% or 4.98 million shares worth $2.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 32455.0 shares worth $14023.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 11500.0 shares worth around $4969.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.