Shares Of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) Could Show A Loss Of -900.0%

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $346.64M. PGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.90, offering almost -107.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.14% since then. We note from Precigen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Instantly PGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.89% year-to-date, but still up 14.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) is 20.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.1 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PGEN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Precigen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.57 percent over the past six months and at a -2.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -67.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Precigen Inc. to make $2.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.91 million and $16.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -86.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.20%. Precigen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.40% per year for the next five years.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.07% of Precigen Inc. shares, and 54.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.81%. Precigen Inc. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.75% of the shares, which is about 9.58 million shares worth $10.16 million.

Miller Value Partners, LLC, with 3.72% or 9.5 million shares worth $10.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 8.5 million shares worth $9.01 million, making up 3.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $4.41 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.