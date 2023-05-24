Shares Of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Could Show A Loss Of -1482.42%

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.55, and it changed around $0.21 or 4.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.60M. PHIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.27, offering almost -169.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.65% since then. We note from Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.15K.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Instantly PHIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.85 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.90% year-to-date, but still up 20.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 35.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHIO is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1482.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1482.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.40 percent over the past six months and at a 265.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, and 3.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.22%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 14233.0 shares worth $64760.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.95% or 14280.0 shares worth $64974.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 12878.0 shares worth $58594.0, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5511.0 shares worth around $25075.0, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.