Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.38, and it changed around -$1.44 or -2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.94B. RIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.51, offering almost -35.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.25% since then. We note from Rio Tinto Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Instantly RIO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.24 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.61% year-to-date, but still down -5.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is -4.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Rio Tinto Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.63 percent over the past six months and at a 9.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.30%. Rio Tinto Group earnings are expected to increase by -41.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.30% per year for the next five years.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 9.09. It is important to note, however, that the 14.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto Group shares, and 12.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.00%. Rio Tinto Group stock is held by 815 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 14.58 million shares worth $1.0 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 1.11% or 13.89 million shares worth $953.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 7.97 million shares worth $546.44 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund held roughly 6.32 million shares worth around $450.22 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.