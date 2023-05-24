Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.62, and it changed around $10.4 or 13.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.02B. RETA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.69, offering almost -19.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.39% since then. We note from Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RETA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF for the current quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Instantly RETA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 90.62 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 135.90% year-to-date, but still up 9.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is -10.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $112.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RETA is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $179.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.80%.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.83% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 101.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.78%. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 249 institutions, with CPMG INC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 2.9 million shares worth $263.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.33% or 2.75 million shares worth $250.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $53.61 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $31.25 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.