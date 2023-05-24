Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 37.90%

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around -$0.31 or -8.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.71M. PYXS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.92, offering almost -102.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.84% since then. We note from Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PYXS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.98 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 155.22% year-to-date, but still down -7.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 13.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYXS is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -367.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Pyxis Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 142.55 percent over the past six months and at a 10.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.90% in the next quarter.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.29% of Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares, and 53.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.95%. Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Laurion Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 3.17 million shares worth $12.71 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 6.49% or 2.48 million shares worth $9.95 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.65 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.