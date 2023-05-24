Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX).

In the last trading session, 0.97 million shares of the Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.23M. VRAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.00, offering almost -6804.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.05% since then. We note from Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Instantly VRAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4600 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.36% year-to-date, but still up 19.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) is -4.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRAX is forecast to be at a low of $2.60 and a high of $2.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -519.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -519.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.19% of Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares, and 1.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.23%. Virax Biolabs Group Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 1.5 million shares worth $1.04 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 0.64% or 99763.0 shares worth $69375.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5416.0 shares worth $3687.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.