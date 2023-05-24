Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S).

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.44, and it changed around $0.42 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.61B. S at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.00, offering almost -54.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.72% since then. We note from SentinelOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.57 million.

SentinelOne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended S as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.70 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.24% year-to-date, but still up 5.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 17.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that S is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

SentinelOne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.15 percent over the past six months and at a 32.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $136.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect SentinelOne Inc. to make $151.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $78.25 million and $102.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.20%.

SentinelOne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -31.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -5.44% per year for the next five years.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 01.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of SentinelOne Inc. shares, and 63.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.33%. SentinelOne Inc. stock is held by 368 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.58% of the shares, which is about 34.65 million shares worth $566.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.28% or 19.68 million shares worth $321.94 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.55 million shares worth $124.68 million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 7.03 million shares worth around $102.53 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.