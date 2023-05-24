Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.01, and it changed around -$4.55 or -5.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.26B. LSCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.82, offering almost -27.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.89% since then. We note from Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LSCC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Instantly LSCC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 85.24 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.15% year-to-date, but still down -6.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is -10.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LSCC is forecast to be at a low of $82.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.50 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corporation to make $192.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $161.37 million and $166.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 88.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 103.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.10%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 565 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.63% of the shares, which is about 17.38 million shares worth $1.66 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.23% or 14.08 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.27 million shares worth $362.63 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $270.08 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.