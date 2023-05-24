Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 5.79 million shares of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $156.81, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $406.40B. JNJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.35, offering almost -16.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $150.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.27% since then. We note from Johnson & Johnson’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

Instantly JNJ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 160.05 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.23% year-to-date, but still down -1.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is -4.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Johnson & Johnson share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.00 percent over the past six months and at a 5.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to make $24.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.02 billion and $23.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%. Johnson & Johnson earnings are expected to increase by -13.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.34% per year for the next five years.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders