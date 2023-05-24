It’s Easy To Bet On Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.28M. GENE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.40, offering almost -133.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.42% since then. We note from Genetic Technologies Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.59K.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Instantly GENE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.75% year-to-date, but still up 8.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is -5.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENE is forecast to be at a low of $25.65 and a high of $25.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2390.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2390.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.90%.

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares, and 6.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.55%. Genetic Technologies Limited stock is held by 10 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Old Mission Capital, LLC, with 0.11% or 21610.0 shares worth $25067.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2511.0 shares worth $3163.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.