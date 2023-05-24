Is Talis Biomedical Corporation’s (NASDAQ: TLIS) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.07 or 15.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.35M. TLIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.20, offering almost -122.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Talis Biomedical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.97K.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Instantly TLIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5622 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.16% year-to-date, but still up 18.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) is 8.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

Talis Biomedical Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.07 percent over the past six months and at a 33.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -63.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Talis Biomedical Corporation to make $50k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.19 million and $572k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -66.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -91.30%.

Talis Biomedical Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -118.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 47.30% per year for the next five years.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.17% of Talis Biomedical Corporation shares, and 47.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.33%. Talis Biomedical Corporation stock is held by 40 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 28.37% of the shares, which is about 7.62 million shares worth $4.19 million.

Greenlight Capital, Inc., with 8.32% or 2.24 million shares worth $1.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.