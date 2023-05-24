If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.20, and it changed around -$1.28 or -1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.14B. APTV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $124.88, offering almost -36.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $77.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.52% since then. We note from Aptiv PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Aptiv PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended APTV as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aptiv PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) trade information

Instantly APTV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 95.88 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.07% year-to-date, but still down -2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is -10.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $124.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APTV is forecast to be at a low of $81.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) estimates and forecasts

Aptiv PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.83 percent over the past six months and at a 26.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 345.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Aptiv PLC to make $4.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.06 billion and $4.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.30%. Aptiv PLC earnings are expected to increase by 0.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 32.70% per year for the next five years.

APTV Dividends

Aptiv PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of Aptiv PLC shares, and 99.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.42%. Aptiv PLC stock is held by 1,185 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.65% of the shares, which is about 30.06 million shares worth $2.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.43% or 21.73 million shares worth $1.98 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.23 million shares worth $748.87 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.31 million shares worth around $574.13 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.