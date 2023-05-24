How To Invest In Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $516.46M. AUTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -18.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.84% since then. We note from Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 566.12K.

Autolus Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AUTL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Instantly AUTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.45 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.89% year-to-date, but still up 29.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 79.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUTL is forecast to be at a low of $2.70 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -276.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Autolus Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.15 percent over the past six months and at a 43.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc to make $410k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -82.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.00%.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.45% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, and 76.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.99%. Autolus Therapeutics plc stock is held by 91 institutions, with Syncona Portfolio Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.33% of the shares, which is about 21.35 million shares worth $39.28 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 11.84% or 20.49 million shares worth $37.69 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $1.72 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.19 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.