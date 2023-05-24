Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.08 or 17.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.54M. GROV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -2258.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.04% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.44K.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GROV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.83% year-to-date, but still up 18.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is 11.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. to make $65.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $77.73 million and $77.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.20%.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.83% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, and 27.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.26%. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with NVP Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.42% of the shares, which is about 14.72 million shares worth $6.45 million.

Sculptor Capital LP, with 4.63% or 5.96 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.