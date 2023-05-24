Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Shares Could Drop Up To -109.25%

In today’s recent session, 1.97 million shares of the Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.08, and it changed around -$1.48 or -14.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. GNL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.30, offering almost -68.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.80, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -7.93% since then. We note from Global Net Lease Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.98K.

Global Net Lease Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GNL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Global Net Lease Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) trade information

Instantly GNL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.81 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.79% year-to-date, but still down -10.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) is -18.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNL is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) estimates and forecasts

Global Net Lease Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.81 percent over the past six months and at a -11.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -160.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $95.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Global Net Lease Inc. to make $96.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95.18 million and $92.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.10%.

GNL Dividends

Global Net Lease Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 15.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s Major holders