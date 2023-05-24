GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 19.62 million shares of the GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.11, and it changed around $3.45 or 60.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.70M. GCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.00, offering almost -580.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.56% since then. We note from GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65740.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.77K.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GCT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 60.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.47 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.11% year-to-date, but still up 71.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) is 71.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GCT is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -185.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.32% of GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares, and 25.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.95%. GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 45667.0 shares worth $0.38 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.12% or 37752.0 shares worth $0.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17953.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.