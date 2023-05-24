G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.90, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.61M. GTHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.49, offering almost -503.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.93% since then. We note from G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.68K.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GTHX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $G1 Therapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.07 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.59% year-to-date, but still up 7.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is 9.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTHX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -555.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

G1 Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.18 percent over the past six months and at a 57.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.00%.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.71% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 51.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.65%. G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.27% of the shares, which is about 2.72 million shares worth $7.3 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 4.16% or 2.15 million shares worth $5.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $7.03 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $6.54 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.