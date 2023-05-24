Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.53, and it changed around -$0.66 or -1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.08B. BNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.59, offering almost -41.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.74% since then. We note from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BNS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) trade information

Instantly BNS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.87 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.91% year-to-date, but still down -2.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is -0.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNS is forecast to be at a low of $47.59 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) estimates and forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.93 percent over the past six months and at a -15.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.30%. The Bank of Nova Scotia earnings are expected to increase by 4.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.10% per year for the next five years.

BNS Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.07. It is important to note, however, that the 6.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, and 50.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.50%. The Bank of Nova Scotia stock is held by 762 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 108.3 million shares worth $5.45 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.89% or 58.59 million shares worth $2.87 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 15.72 million shares worth $851.08 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 9.08 million shares worth around $444.97 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.