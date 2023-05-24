Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: WOOF)

In the last trading session, 4.35 million shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.18, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.23B. WOOF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.17, offering almost -68.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.44% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.31 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.38% year-to-date, but still up 3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is 2.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.93 percent over the past six months and at a -41.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -70.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. to make $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.48 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.20%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.41% of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, and 63.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 184.30%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 26.10% of the shares, which is about 59.77 million shares worth $537.89 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with 3.59% or 8.21 million shares worth $73.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.58 million shares worth $33.95 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.74 million shares worth around $25.99 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.