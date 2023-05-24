Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA)

In today’s recent session, 5.03 million shares of the Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.66, and it changed around $1.31 or 24.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.75M. ZURA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.55, offering almost -463.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.88% since then. We note from Zura Bio Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.05K.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) trade information

Instantly ZURA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.88 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.77% year-to-date, but still up 25.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) is -13.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) estimates and forecasts

ZURA Dividends

Zura Bio Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.08% of Zura Bio Limited shares, and 57.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 197.43%. Zura Bio Limited stock is held by 38 institutions, with Sona Asset Management (US) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 24480.0 shares worth $0.18 million.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.00% or 100.0 shares worth $719.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.