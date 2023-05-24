Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT)

In today’s recent session, 1.94 million shares of the Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.35, and it changed around -$0.95 or -8.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. ECVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.75, offering almost -13.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.77% since then. We note from Ecovyst Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.10K.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) trade information

Instantly ECVT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.53 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.87% year-to-date, but still down -3.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) is -6.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) estimates and forecasts

Ecovyst Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.92 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $194.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ecovyst Inc. to make $207.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $225.2 million and $226.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%. Ecovyst Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.25% per year for the next five years.

ECVT Dividends

Ecovyst Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and July 31.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.45% of Ecovyst Inc. shares, and 75.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.78%. Ecovyst Inc. stock is held by 245 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.71% of the shares, which is about 9.27 million shares worth $95.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.14% or 7.38 million shares worth $76.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.93 million shares worth $40.53 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $27.87 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.