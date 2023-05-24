Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.98M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.00, offering almost -40900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2650 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.23% year-to-date, but still down -17.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -44.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.20%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 0.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.10%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.52% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.05% or 29263.0 shares worth $28297.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.