EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s (EEIQ): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 23.84 million shares of the EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around $1.15 or 78.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.24M. EEIQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.63, offering almost -39.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.35% since then. We note from EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.26K.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

Instantly EEIQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 78.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.3000 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.10% year-to-date, but still up 83.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) is 135.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EEIQ is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 4.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.81 percent over the past six months and at a -10.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EpicQuest Education Group International Limited to make $6.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.34 million and $5.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.70%.

EEIQ Dividends

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 23.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.80% of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited shares, and 0.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.06%. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited stock is held by 2 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 1797.0 shares worth $2803.0.