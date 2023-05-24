DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 4.96 million shares of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $124.58, and it changed around -$1.82 or -1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.37B. DKS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.61, offering almost -22.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.07% since then. We note from DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended DKS as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.19 for the current quarter.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) trade information

Instantly DKS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 136.42 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.57% year-to-date, but still down -5.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is -16.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $159.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DKS is forecast to be at a low of $138.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) estimates and forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.20 percent over the past six months and at a 11.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. to make $3.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.7 billion and $3.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -24.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.90% per year for the next five years.

DKS Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, and 95.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock is held by 699 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 9.01 million shares worth $1.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.64% or 5.98 million shares worth $849.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.41 million shares worth $309.6 million, making up 3.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $222.73 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.