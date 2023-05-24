CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.46, and it changed around $0.79 or 8.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.26B. CVAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.67, offering almost -88.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.18% since then. We note from CureVac N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 537.13K.

CureVac N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CVAC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CureVac N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Instantly CVAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.00 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 73.47% year-to-date, but still up 18.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is 36.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.21 day(s).

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

CureVac N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.19 percent over the past six months and at a 26.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -362.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CureVac N.V. to make $14.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.84 million and $20.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.50%.

CureVac N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 42.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.56% per year for the next five years.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 29.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.44% of CureVac N.V. shares, and 24.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.80%. CureVac N.V. stock is held by 144 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.47% of the shares, which is about 12.25 million shares worth $85.35 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 1.70% or 3.81 million shares worth $26.58 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $4.94 million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $2.69 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.