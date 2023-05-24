CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Shares Might Go Down -2.06% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.97 million shares of the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $146.19, and it changed around $2.29 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.44B. CRWD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $205.73, offering almost -40.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.9% since then. We note from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 149.23 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.85% year-to-date, but still up 6.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is 19.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.84 percent over the past six months and at a 49.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 36 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $677.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 36 analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. to make $718.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $487.83 million and $535.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.80%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 37.60% per year for the next five years.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 31.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.06% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, and 73.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.48%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,389 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.47% of the shares, which is about 14.42 million shares worth $1.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.13% or 13.67 million shares worth $1.88 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.53 million shares worth $687.2 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $307.69 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.