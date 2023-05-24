Could Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE: ZETA) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.84, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. ZETA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.28, offering almost -27.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.73% since then. We note from Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ZETA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Instantly ZETA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.08 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.20% year-to-date, but still up 9.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is -13.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZETA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -137.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.25 percent over the past six months and at a 128.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $161.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Zeta Global Holdings Corp. to make $176.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137.3 million and $152.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.70%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 31.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.28% of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares, and 53.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.55%. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock is held by 203 institutions, with GPI Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.99% of the shares, which is about 16.24 million shares worth $175.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.08% or 12.79 million shares worth $138.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.02 million shares worth $32.82 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $27.49 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.