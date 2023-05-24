Could BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.88 million shares of the BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.59, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85B. BLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.54, offering almost 0.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.27% since then. We note from BELLUS Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

BELLUS Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BLU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.60 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.49% year-to-date, but still up 1.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 1.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLU is forecast to be at a low of $14.75 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

BELLUS Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.15 percent over the past six months and at a -40.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.00% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4k and $4k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.30%.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.26% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares, and 90.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.75%. BELLUS Health Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 12.64 million shares worth $184.47 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 5.85% or 7.41 million shares worth $108.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $23.65 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $12.05 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.