Can Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.81 million shares of the Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.65, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $103.30B. MDLZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.59, offering almost -3.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.67% since then. We note from Mondelez International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

Mondelez International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MDLZ as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Mondelez International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Instantly MDLZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.92 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.50% year-to-date, but still down -2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is 5.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDLZ is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

Mondelez International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.40 percent over the past six months and at a 8.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Mondelez International Inc. to make $8.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.27 billion and $7.76 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.50%. Mondelez International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.58% per year for the next five years.

MDLZ Dividends

Mondelez International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 24 and July 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.54. It is important to note, however, that the 2.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Mondelez International Inc. shares, and 82.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.28%. Mondelez International Inc. stock is held by 2,392 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.10% of the shares, which is about 123.9 million shares worth $8.64 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.24% or 98.55 million shares worth $6.87 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 41.51 million shares worth $2.77 billion, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 31.57 million shares worth around $2.1 billion, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.