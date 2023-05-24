Can Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.55 million shares of the Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.15, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.19B. PEAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.91, offering almost -48.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.33% since then. We note from Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.71 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PEAK as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Instantly PEAK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.59 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is -4.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Healthpeak Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.26 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -83.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $535.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Healthpeak Properties Inc. to make $539.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $517.93 million and $520.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 324.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -6.00% per year for the next five years.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, and 95.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.61%. Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is held by 927 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.31% of the shares, which is about 89.23 million shares worth $1.96 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.49% or 57.37 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 24.06 million shares worth $661.25 million, making up 4.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.32 million shares worth around $409.13 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.