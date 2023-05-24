Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.67, and it changed around -$0.65 or -2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.43B. CCJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.29, offering almost -13.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.49% since then. We note from Cameco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.61 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.03% year-to-date, but still up 1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 6.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.6 day(s).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Cameco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.87 percent over the past six months and at a 256.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 550.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $354.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cameco Corporation to make $375.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $418.51 million and $271.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.10%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Cameco Corporation shares, and 69.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.67%. Cameco Corporation stock is held by 736 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.92% of the shares, which is about 21.3 million shares worth $592.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.47% or 15.01 million shares worth $417.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 13.47 million shares worth $374.57 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 11.45 million shares worth around $318.31 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.