Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 3.72 million shares of the Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.05 or -28.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.31M. BDRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.80, offering almost -14757.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -35.71% since then. We note from Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Instantly BDRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -28.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2549 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.47% year-to-date, but still down -39.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) is -42.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3149.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 100.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BDRX is forecast to be at a low of $3149.49 and a high of $3149.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2249535.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2249535.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc shares, and 2.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.11%. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 53016.0 shares worth $20676.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.25% or 47289.0 shares worth $18442.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.