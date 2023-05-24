Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.35 million shares of the Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.87B. SAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.09, offering almost -22.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.54% since then. We note from Banco Santander S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

Banco Santander S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SAN as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Banco Santander S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Instantly SAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.47 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.56% year-to-date, but still down -2.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is -6.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Banco Santander S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.82 percent over the past six months and at a 8.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.90%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and February 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Santander S.A. shares, and 2.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.07%. Banco Santander S.A. stock is held by 358 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 149.25 million shares worth $550.72 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.14% or 22.81 million shares worth $84.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 89.15 million shares worth $348.58 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held roughly 53.16 million shares worth around $207.84 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.