Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.56, and it changed around $0.11 or 3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.06M. ARVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.50, offering almost -2610.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.49% since then. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 486.03K.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.40 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.36% year-to-date, but still up 73.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 45.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $268.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARVL is forecast to be at a low of $268.44 and a high of $268.44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7440.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7440.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -643.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.99% of Arrival shares, and 6.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.51%. Arrival stock is held by 77 institutions, with Citigroup Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 0.93 million shares worth $6.23 million.

Antara Capital Lp, with 0.03% or 0.26 million shares worth $1.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.