Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 4.49 million shares of the Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.15 or 37.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.94M. APGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.35, offering almost -5600.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Apexigen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51190.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.14K.

Apexigen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended APGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apexigen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) trade information

Instantly APGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 37.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.34% year-to-date, but still up 45.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) is 20.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APGN is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1536.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -154.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Apexigen Inc. to make $3.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

APGN Dividends

Apexigen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.09% of Apexigen Inc. shares, and 12.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.82%. Apexigen Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.68% of the shares, which is about 1.89 million shares worth $0.92 million.

Yu Fan, with 1.63% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 91283.0 shares worth around $82154.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.