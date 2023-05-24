Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have been traded, and its beta is 3.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.26, and it changed around -$0.24 or -1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.06B. AR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.80, offering almost -109.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.76% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.66 million.

Antero Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.59 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.94% year-to-date, but still up 6.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 5.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.29 percent over the past six months and at a -70.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -24.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -98.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -33.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.2 billion and $1.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -41.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.90%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 31.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders