Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.43, and it changed around $0.23 or 7.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. ANGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.31, offering almost -83.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.23% since then. We note from Angi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 599.34K.

Angi Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ANGI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Angi Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Instantly ANGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.53 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.96% year-to-date, but still up 10.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 60.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANGI is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -162.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Angi Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.06 percent over the past six months and at a 45.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $402.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Angi Inc. to make $405.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $515.78 million and $498.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.20%.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.98% of Angi Inc. shares, and 86.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.58%. Angi Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Brown Advisory Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.42% of the shares, which is about 9.65 million shares worth $21.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.94% or 6.71 million shares worth $15.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $5.83 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $5.18 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.