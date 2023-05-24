An Analysis Of BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.56 million shares of the BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around $0.05 or 17.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.25M. PHGE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.17, offering almost -254.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.61% since then. We note from BiomX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.62K.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

Instantly PHGE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3760 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.75% year-to-date, but still up 18.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) is 31.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHGE is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2021.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1718.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

BiomX Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.50 percent over the past six months and at a 48.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 06 and July 12.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.48% of BiomX Inc. shares, and 19.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.94%. BiomX Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.88% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $0.96 million.

Johnson & Johnson, with 4.64% or 2.13 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 49500.0 shares worth $9241.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares.