American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.74M. AREB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -805.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.41% since then. We note from American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 882.99K.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AREB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1779 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.05% year-to-date, but still up 3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 23.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AREB is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -782.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -782.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.80%.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.18% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.81%. American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 47823.0 shares worth $6795.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.22% or 36909.0 shares worth $5244.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.