Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 9.96 million shares of the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.97M. CYTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.40, offering almost -1990.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.05% since then. We note from Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is -11.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $286.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTO is forecast to be at a low of $286.10 and a high of $286.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32411.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32411.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. to make $59.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.10% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 0.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citigroup Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 3074.0 shares worth $2583.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 1532.0 shares worth $1287.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 943.0 shares worth $792.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.