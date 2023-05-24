Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $163.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 6.49 million shares of the Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $106.25, and it changed around -$3.68 or -3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.78B. ABNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $144.63, offering almost -36.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.91% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.18 million.

Airbnb Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Airbnb Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 112.34 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is -8.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $163.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.67 percent over the past six months and at a 23.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Airbnb Inc. to make $3.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.1 billion and $2.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 91.50%. Airbnb Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 588.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.80% per year for the next five years.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.80% of Airbnb Inc. shares, and 66.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.71%. Airbnb Inc. stock is held by 1,336 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 23.38 million shares worth $2.91 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 5.57% or 22.97 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 16.09 million shares worth $2.0 billion, making up 3.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.89 million shares worth around $931.08 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.